Penticton resident captures video of coyote stealing her birdseed

Contributed

A Penticton resident got a surprise out her window this week, spotting a nervous-looking coyote stealing her birdseed.

"I wasn’t shocked since I hear coyotes calling out in the evening especially if there are sirens echoing in the valley off the channel, Hwy 97. I was surprised though because I expected to see birds working on the crumbs and birdseed," Roslyne Buchanan said.

"This is the closest I’ve been to coyotes even though through a window, it was exciting!"

The cautious creature was soon joined by a friend, sneaking a snack before heading off into the hills.

Buchanan shared some video on social media, wanting to share the unique experience.