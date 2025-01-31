Bon Jovi, Eagles tribute bands to take the stage at Penticton Peach Fest

Photo: Bad Medicine

Penticton Peach Festival has announced the headliners for another of their nights of free entertainment.

Re/Max Tribute Night on Aug. 8 will see Bad Medicine, a Bon Jovi tribute band, and Eagle Eyes, an Eagles tribute band, rock the stage at Okanagan Lake Park.

Peach Fest fans will remember Eagle Eyes from their packed performance in 2023.

“Peach Festival is beyond excited to welcome Eagle Eyes back to the stage this summer,” said Shawna Tinga, president of the Penticton Peach Festival.

“In 2023, they captivated the crowd with their incredible performance, and we can't wait to experience that magic again."

Eagle Eyes' show features no pre-recorded tracks, auto-tune or other tricks, it's all live.

Sharing the night will be Bad Medicine, promising a high-energy performance that brings a true-to-life Bon Jovi experience.

“The band’s passion and dedication to capturing the authentic Bon Jovi sound will make for an electrifying evening, whether you're a lifelong fan or new to their music,” said Tinga.

Penticton Peach Festival events are family-friendly and free to attend.

part of the festival's ongoing tradition of family-friendly events. For more information on the full lineup as it gets release, check out www.peachfest.com.