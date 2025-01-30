Win a one-of-a-kind bike through raffle supporting Penticton's Discovery House

Photo: File photo

A specialty bike will be built this year through community raffle ticket donations, all to help out Penticton's recovery resource society.

Discovery House announced their Chopper of Hope fundraiser on Thursday, bringing together "motorcycle enthusiasts, community supporters, and those eager to make a difference."

The fundraising initiative takes a custom-built chopper hand-crafted between January and April, where one lucky supporter will take home the bike of their dreams.

“The Chopper of Hope fundraiser is about more than building an amazing motorcycle,” Blaine Russell, Executive Director said in the press release.

“It’s about building hope, creating connections, and impacting our community. This year’s bike will be something truly special, and we can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

Russel, added that the fundraiser is in honour of their former Executive Director, Jerome Abraham who passed away last year when he lost his battle with cancer.

"We chose to include current clients to assist us in the design, planning and assembly of this amazing project. The “Chopper of Hope” becomes a part of their recovery journey," he said.

"Without giving away the unveil we have spent the last two months building a 1971 Harley Davidson rigid frame Springer with much of the motorcycle being custom. This motorcycle has all modern tech with a vintage look."

The bike is being built from the ground up by a team of specialists, from the frame to the finishing paintwork.

Discovery House said updates on the construction process will be shared on social media, along with behind-the-scenes videos.

"We invite businesses and individuals to become sponsors of the Chopper of Hope fundraiser. By becoming a sponsor, you will not only support a worthy cause but also gain valuable exposure and recognition within the community," they added.

"Join us in making a difference and be part of something extraordinary."

Raffle tickets will be available starting from May 1, 2025, until Oct. 31, 2025.

All proceeds will directly support Discovery House, which provides supports for wellness, recovery, and improving the overall quality of life for individuals struggling with addiction.

The winner will be announcement sometime in November 2025.

For more information regarding sponsorship, contact community engagement coordinator Dennis Sweetnam at [email protected] or 778-931-1464