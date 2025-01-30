Don't expect routine winter maintenance on forest road linking Kelowna, Penticton

Photo: Contributed Vehicles stuck on FSR 201 Monday.

The BC Ministry of Forests says they take their maintenance of Forest Service 201 seriously, but as a resource road, not as part of the provincial highway system.

The 201 is a forest service road on the east side of Okanagan Lake, linking Penticton and Highway 33 near Hydraulic Lake. Earlier this week, its maintenance was thrust into public discourse then the Bennett Bridge on Highway 97 into Kelowna was closed due to an emergency, and drivers found themselves seeking an alternate route.

Many drivers got stuck in winter conditions on the 201.

Following the event, in a public letter shared Wednesday, Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield wrote to Minister of Transportation Mike Farnworth sharing "the urgent need for provincial action on the maintenance and accessibility of the 201 and to highlight the increasingly severe impact of closures and delays on Highway 97 between Penticton and Kelowna."

Castanet had previously reached out to the Ministry of Forests for comment on their maintenance duties for the 201.

Their full statement was received Thursday, and is unedited below:

"The Ministry of Forests is committed to ensuring its 12,000 kms of Forest Service Roads (FSRs) are designed, built, and maintained as safely and effectively as possible. In particular, the Ministry prioritizes winter maintenance on FSRs that are required for safe and reliable access to rural communities and rural residents.



We understand that some Okanagan residents have taken 201 FSR as an alternative while temporary stabilization work on Highway 97 takes place between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake. Ministry of Forests staff routinely complete winter maintenance for 5 km of the 201 FSR, from Highway 33 to the Idabel Lake Community.

However, this is a resource road – it is not part of the provincial highway system – and we urge people who choose to use the 201 FSR to be prepared before heading into the backcountry. Be aware of posted signage that indicates potential area hazards.



When needed, the Ministry of Forests and the Ministry of Transportation and Transit work collaboratively to support emergency response efforts. On January 27, 2025, during the emergency closure of the W.R. Bennett Bridge, the Ministry of Transportation and Transit deployed patrols and snow removal equipment to safely assist stranded road users on 201 FSR."