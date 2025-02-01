Penticton jump rope competitor fundraising to compete at worlds in Japan this summer

Photo: Contributed

A Penticton born-and-raised jump rope athlete is hoping the community will help get him and his teammates to Japan this summer, now that they have qualified for Team Canada to compete at the IJRU World Jump Rope Championships.

Samuel Kliever and his team the Mission Skip Stars, consisting of Jacob Nussey, Casey McAvay, and himself, are a unique jump rope team that formed after competing in the 2023 World Championships.

Kliever, who is the assistant coach, started off skipping when he was younger with the local Black Widow Rope Spinners team. He continued with them for a decade, going as far as competing in the 2023 World Championships and coming back with a silver medal.

Nussey has jumped for more than a decade out in Nova Scotia, where he was born and raised, and has recently finished high school.

McAvay jumped for nearly 15 years while living in the Lower Mainland, and acts as head coach for the team.

"Jump rope is a sport that really kind of sticks with you as you grow up. Once you've kind of started to do it, it's kind of niche enough, and it's kind of got a really tight knit community that once you do it once, you really don't leave it," Kliever said.

The three decided to try out competing together as a virtual team via FaceTime.

"Because jump rope has a lot of team aspects, oftentimes we would have to kind of think outside of the box into different ways that we could train things that normally you would require multiple people to do," Kliever said.

"When we get together at competition, we generally get together about two days before the event, for example to efficiently work together...It's quite the intensive process of your body to have to get together so fast, put them in together and then perform it."

Photo: Contributed

Last year, the team found success at the provincial championships and national championships in Canada. Once they knew what they were doing was working, they aimed for worlds.

The trio trained hard and submitted their routines to the provincial qualifier event this winter, and made Team Canada.

The goal is to make it at least the finals for their partner team, hoping to get to be in the round that is televised and has athletes come out to sit on a couch and watch as their live scores get put up on screen after preforming.

"We are just pushing really, really hard right now to improve our skill and to make a performance that can just make finals, and then, of course, represent Canada in the finals. But to be able to sit on that couch really is kind of what we set our sights on."

The young adults are looking forward to the opportunity to compete abroad, but with no funding from Team Canada, their finances are limited.

"Casey, she is working two jobs right now to support herself and support her side of that. Jacob is working full time, and he is focusing on some other stuff on top of his training. And then I'm off at school while I'm doing this, and then I will likely have to be working a whole bunch," Kliever added.

"That's why we're really kind of focusing on reaching out and asking for community support for us three.

The competition itself costs $1,000 per athletes just to go compete.

The Mission Skip Stars have started a GoFundMe for the trip, hoping to raise $9,000. Alongside the GoFundMe, the team is also collecting bottles and planning on running other fundraisers.

Mission Skip Stars have qualified for Team Canada in eight team events and three individual events, competing as part of the larger Team Canada at the IJRU World Jump Rope Championships in Kawasaki, Japan in July 2025.

Currently, the team preparing for their next competition and in-person team meet-up at the Jump Rope BC Provincials in Nelson this spring on April 12 and 13, and then to the Rope Skipping Canada National Championships on May 17 to 19.

Follow their journey on Instagram here.