Penticton mayor to talk 'State of the City' at annual breakfast address

Photo: City of Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield

The Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the annual State of the City Address with Mayor Julius Bloomfield.

On Friday, Feb. 7, the free-to-attend event will take place at Cascades Casino from 7:30am to 9:30am.

“This now annual event is an important opportunity for all of us to reflect on the success and challenges of the past year,” said Bloomfield in a press release.

“It’s just as importantly a chance to have a discussion with community leaders and the business community about where we are headed. We’ve seen real leadership and real progress over the past 12 months and that’s been accomplished by working together to achieve our priorities of a safe and livable community.”

Cascades Casino general manager Shane Squires said they are excited to be part of the event.

“Local government plays a big role in Penticton and being able to start the year hearing from our mayor gives us all a much clearer picture of where we’re headed, and what we can all do to make Penticton more vibrant and successful," Squires said.

Doors opening at 7:30 a.m. While admission is free, a buffet breakfast catered by Marmalade Cat Cafe costs an additional $30, or $25 for Chamber of Commerce members.

Registration is required online here, which also offers an opportunity to send a question to the ma

The mayor's address begins at 8 a.m. and will be followed by a fireside chat about "matters important to residents and businesses alike."