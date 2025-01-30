South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation grateful for $50K oncology campaign boost

Photo: Contributed Rendering of the new cancer ward at PRH.

The South Okanagan Medical Foundation is grateful to CIBC branch for stepping up and donating $50,000 to their ongoing $10 million Penticton Regional Hospital Oncology Centre campaign, which is close to the finish line.

SOS Medical Foundation is less than $1 million from its goal to bring improved cancer care to patients throughout the region. The $50K goes a long way.

“We are truly honoured by this incredible support. CIBC’s commitment goes far beyond financial contributions — it’s a show of compassion and a dedication to improving care for those fighting cancer in our community," said Ian Lindsay, CEO of SOS Medical Foundation, in a press release.

“Cancer is a cause that is very important to us at CIBC because it affects so many Canadians, including our team members, clients, and loved ones. This is why we continue our longstanding support of organizations that deliver cancer research, treatment, screening and diagnosis, as well as wellness, survivorship, and patient support programs,” said Ronan Ryan, executive director of the CIBC Foundation.

“We’re proud to support the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation and its ambition of improving cancer care for the South Okanagan Similkameen community."

The upgraded Oncology Centre at PRH is set to open this summer, but more funds still need to be raised.

For more information or to donate, click here.