Super Bowl Sunday event in Penticton will support local kids with food insecurity

Photo: Barley Mill Brew Pub

The Rotary Club of Penticton is planning a Super Bowl Sunday fundraiser in support of a worthy local cause.

On Sunday, Feb. 9 join the fun at the Barley Mill Brew Pub as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

The family-friendly event will feature a silent auction, door prizes and a great community atmosphere, all supporting the Starfish Pack Program which ensures kids in need in Penticton go home after a week of school with nutritious food for the weekend.

As of January 2025, the program provides 120 weekend food bags to 13 schools in Penticton. Each bag includes two breakfasts, lunches, dinners, and snacks, such as fresh fruits and vegetables.

“This event is not just about football; it’s about giving children the nourishment they need to focus, learn, and succeed,” said Karla Ziegler, Rotary Club president.

“Through programs like Starfish, we’re providing crucial support to families and fostering a stronger, healthier community.”

The event kicks off at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9. Tickets are $25 and include a burger, side and a Barley Mill beer, and can be purchased online here.