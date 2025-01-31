Summerland continues to push back on province-approved gravel mine in Garnet Valley

Casey Richardson

Several months after a gravel mine was approved at the north end of Summerland, local municipal leaders and citizens continue to push for its end.

The Garnet Valley Agritourism Association has initiated a judicial review, hoping to stall the provincial government’s approval of the site.

Permits for the aggregate mine were approved by the B.C. government in July, after the project was widely opposed by First Nations, local governments and community groups.

The Penticton Indian Band, along with the Lower Similkameen Indian Band, the District of Summerland, the Penticton Chamber of Commerce, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, the B.C. Wildlife Federation, and others, all spoke out against the project.

The district has asked for the minister of mines to overturn the decision to approve the gravel pit "in a highly sensitive habitat area at the end of Garnet Valley within the district’s municipal boundaries."

Push for ministry change

Last week, council voted to present at the upcoming Southern Interior Local Government Association annual general meeting this spring in Merritt, specifically calling for the ministry to review their guidelines for approval.

The resolution to be presented states that if a proposed project doesn’t conform to local zoning bylaws, the government should assume that is going to cause conflicts between them and municipal leaders and its citizens.

Mayor Doug Holmes spoke to Castanet this week on council's plans and the issue this mine approval presents.

"They haven't followed their own guidelines, and we were told that it's up to the decision maker to use their discretion of whether they want to follow the guidelines or not, which we think is a little bit crazy," he explained.

"We're saying, if the zoning doesn't allow for a gravel pit and our zoning doesn't allow for that for that property, then you need to assume that there's going to be conflicts. Because for us, zoning is everything. That's how we plan our town."

Council is concerned about the impact on infrastructure, environment, tourism, and geotechnical issues.

"There's just so many concerns that the whole community has, and we don't feel any of them have been adequately addressed [by the ministry]," Holmes said.

At this point, Holmes said they're still talking to their consultants and they have submitted a Freedom of Information request to the ministry to find out how the decision was made.

"No decisions have been made on in terms of legal action, but we're looking at any any regulatory action we can take, [such as] doing an assessment of that road to see exactly how much load it can take," he added.

The district does continue to work with the Garnet Valley Agritourism Association.

Farms concerned about impact

Thomas Tumbach, owner of LocalMotive Organic Delivery and Low Waste Market, and the secretary for the association, said they have numerous concerns on the mine being built in their valley, especially since it sits right above his property.

"There's over 10 people that live here, including many children, and we're very concerned for our safety, because this property has experienced landslides before due to unprecedented amounts of rain falling, and if you clear the mountain side of all the natural trees and shrubs, the likelihood of a landslide is greatly increased," he said.

"The other concerns include dust, which will cover the crops that we grow here. We're certified organic growers, many of the things we grow aren't washed intentionally so that they will store better and handle better."

The association itself is worried about the truck travelling on the narrow road through the valley, which isn't built for the level of weight or traffic of a mine site.

"Our hope is that the mining authority will be reviewed, the process they went through will be reviewed, and there will be a closer look at the implications on all of these businesses, all of these people in this valley, the ecology of this area, and realize that we're doing something that's going to affect so many people and have so much consequence that they will retract their decision to approve this gravel pit on this property," Tumbach said.

Tumbach added that unfortunately, there hasn't been much communication so far between their association and the ministry, despite their efforts.

"We're very disappointed...They didn't even visit the site to see where it is and they clearly don't have the concerns of the residents of this valley at heart," he said.

"It seems like we have a lot of options for where gravel pits could go, and this should be the last choice."

Bringing in legal action

Having already started the judicial review process, Tumbach said the association has already spent an estimated $10,000 to get the ball rolling, including hiring a lawyer.

"Now we're looking at another $50,000 to $75,000 in costs coming up. So we've started a GoFundMe and are continuing a GoFundMe campaign on the Garnet Valley Agritourism website," he said.

"We've already had some really generous donations.We're urging all the residents in our area to kindly donate, if they even consider what this this project will do to their property values here, even a small donation will really help us overcome this legal cost. And if we all band together and contribute a little bit each I think it'll go a long way in this fight against the ministry."

Tumbach said they've been in contact with the local area MLA, Amelia Boutlbee, who continues to offer her support.

"It's a really big concern for not only the environment, but the Eco tourism as well as the safety of the folks who live on that road. I believe where we're at is that there's a group of citizens who are investigating some of their legal options, and I'm here for advocacy, if there's anything I can do to assist," Boutlbee said at a recent press conference when asked about the gravel pit.

Cultural interest from Indigenous community

James Pepper, the director of PIB’s natural resources department, recently spoke with a Local Journalism Initiative reporter on the how the mine approval violates DRIPA’s Article 26.

The article states that “Indigenous peoples have the right to own, use, develop and control the lands, territories and resources that they possess by reason of traditional ownership or other traditional occupation or use, as well as those which they have otherwise acquired.”

“Are they being compliant with Article 26 here? Not even close,” Pepper said. “Is that meaningful consultation? Absolutely not.”

Further, there's issues in that the mine's location is near namtiws, a sacred place where syilx Okanagan people have hunted and harvested roots, berries and medicines for thousands of years.

Garnet Valley hosts a mix of open forest, sensitive wetlands, and unique south-facing grasslands, according to the BC Wildlife Federation.

"So the local indigenous community has done an immense amount of work trying to restore the habitat for the mule deer in this area, as it's winter breeding ground for them, and they've done years of work thinning and maintaining the forests around here to enable the population to regain its original population levels," Tumbach added.

Eneas Creek, which is located nearby, has been revitalized as wildlife habitat over the past several years by Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship and other conservation groups.

No major excavation work has been conducted at the mine site yet, to the district's knowledge.

The Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation said in an email back in August that the proposed mine “went through a rigorous technical review process, as well as a comprehensive consultation process with First Nations and local communities” before being approved.

Signs rejecting the mine have been put up along Garnet Valley Road by the locals, hoping to see the project overturned.

"We want to the community to know that we're a very strong group of individuals that are committed to fighting this this application, and we really appreciate all the support we've had so far," " Tumbach said.

"We still need a little bit more support, and if we can just push it over the line a little further, I think we'll have a very strong case with this judicial review."

Castanet has reached out to the Langley-based Holmes Mining Consultants, the agency representing the proponents of the Garnet Valley gravel mine for comment.

-With files from Local Journalism Initiative reporting