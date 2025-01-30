Country music star Kip Moore coming to Penticton's South Okanagan Events Centre

Photo: Contributed

A major country singer-songwriter will be stopping in Penticton for the Canadian leg of his Solitary Tracks World Tour this spring.

Kip Moore will be preforming at the South Okanagan Events Centre on April 5, 2025.

Playing alongside Moore on select show dates are rising stars Jonathan Roy, Riley Taylor and Austin Williams.

Moore will be travelling across the country during this tour, including stops in Victoria, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, London, and Toronto, before wrapping the tour in Montreal at the end of April.

New music will be launching ahead of the tour, with the release of Moore’s sixth studio album, Solitary Tracks, set to debut on Feb. 28.

Tickets to the Penticton show will be available for purchase starting Monday, Feb. 3rd, at 10 a.m. and can purchased online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com or in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC, starting at $45.