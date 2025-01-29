'Urgent need': Penticton mayor adds voice to call for another way from South Okanagan to Kelowna

Photo: Contributed Vehicles stuck on FSR 201 Monday.

The mayor of Penticton has added his voice to an increasing call for better accessibility between Kelowna and the South Okanagan.

In a public letter shared Wednesday, Mayor Julius Bloomfield wrote to Minister of Transportation Mike Farnworth sharing "the urgent need for provincial action on the maintenance and accessibility of the 201 and to highlight the increasingly severe impact of closures and delays on Highway 97 between Penticton and Kelowna."

The 201 is a forest service road on the east side of Okanagan Lake, linking Penticton and Highway 33 near Hydraulic Lake.

It is under provincial purview and is not normally maintained as a roadway for commuters, but when closures on Highway 97 such as the 2023 landslide or Monday's Bennett Bridge closure happen, drivers often roll the dice in an effort to get to their destination.

"The unexpected closure of the [bridge] due to an emergency effectively severed the primary route between Penticton and Kelowna. With the 201 remaining in unsuitable condition for travel, travellers and residents were left with no realistic or viable alternate. Many were forced to take Highway 33 adding upwards of 3 hours to their journey, while others were forced to cancel long awaited medical appointments, endure costly delays or navigate uncertainty in an already strained regional transportation network," reads the open letter from Bloomfield.

The letter goes on to detail the impact that Highway 97 closures have on South Okanagan residents, since Kelowna is a hub for many services such as Kelowna General Hospital, Kelowna International Airport, UBC Okanagan, and the mouth to the Coquihalla.

"Highway 97 closures and delays are no longer isolated incidents — they are a recurring reality. Without urgent provincial action to improve resilience in our transportation network, the economic, social, and safety impacts will only continue to grow," Bloomfield said.

"We need a concrete provincial commitment to upgrade and maintain the 201 to a standard that ensures safe, year-round travel."

Bloomfield noted that city representatives have "repeatedly" raised the issue at Southern Interior Local Government Association and Union of BC Municipalities meetings.

"This route should be a viable emergency alternative but remains impassable due to inadequate maintenance and the absence of proper accessibility standards. This cannot continue."

Castanet has been awaiting a response from the provincial government regarding maintenance of FSR 201 since Monday.