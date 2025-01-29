Summerland council miffed over $2M upgrade not included in budget deliberations

Photo: Doug Patan

Members of Summerland council were not pleased that a proposed $2 million upgrade to its wastewater treatment plant was not included for discussion by senior staff in the recent 2025 budget deliberations.

A special meeting of council was held Monday morning in relation to the water treatment plant as costs to install a second “clarifier” in the plant had nearly doubled from $2.8 million to $5.4 million in 2025.

Council also heard the existing clarifier, needed to properly treat effluent that is released into Okanagan Lake, is near its end of life and could fail at any time.

Council heard not all Summerland taxpayers will be on the hook with increased taxes to pay for this project, but only those hooked up to the sewer utility.

Coun. Doug Patan was visibly angry with senior staff because costs related to a “pump gallery” upgrade to be located beside the new clarifier were never presented, therefore, not discussed during recent 2025 budget deliberations.

“So you brought at budget time in a project at $2.8 million,” he said. “If we took a 15 per cent increase in costs at that time, we’d be looking, give or take, $3.2 million,” he said. “So this $2.1 million for your primary pump gallery, you did not put into the costing at budget for this. Is that correct?”

Jeremy Storvold, director of utilities, confirmed the pump gallery was not included at budget time.

“The pump gallery was not included at budget time,” he said. “We did not know we needed this component and what the pricing would be.”

Patan was so upset by this answer, he told council he wanted to meet behind closed doors following the meeting.

Near the end of the meeting, Patan stated the overall budget for this project hasn’t increased dramatically, in his opinion, as the vast majority of new costs were related to the pump gallery.

And it upset him greatly.

The pump gallery has added more than $2.1 million to the overall costs of this project, he said.

Dave Lycon, senior wastewater process engineer with Aecom Engineering, told council his company was brought in to manage this project from another company that had originally completed preliminary planning work.

Patan asked Lycon a hard question about not including the pump gallery costing into final project costs.

“As the engineer for the project, I would assume getting prices and giving prices to your clients is part of what you’re engaged with when we’re doing this,” said Patan.

“I’m having a hard time thinking we wait until it goes out to tender, that you did not give us a base price on what this primary pump gallery would be worth. I think that’s where the frustration lies.

“We bring you on as a consultant. We expect you, on your expertise, your engineering, to give us information and this information is not provided.”

Aecom engineers recognized the new clarifier was designed relatively far away from the existing one in the plant, which presents serious challenges with pumping effluent through the system, said Lycon.

“For that reason, we looked at best practice, (which) would be to put a pump gallery in,” he said. “All of the plants in the Okanagan, their primary clarifiers have an adjacent pump gallery right beside them to aid in the process. It’s not something that is novel.”

The decision to add the pump gallery was made late spring or early summer of last year, he said.

Lycon said cost estimates are normally part of the scope on municipal projects, but weren’t on this particular project.

“I don’t believe that a cost estimate was specifically something that was asked for at the various design milestones,” said Lycon.

“But certainly we would normally do a cost estimate at each design milestone. But with this one, we did one at sort of the preliminary stage, then we did one sort of pre-tender. The pre-tender one is always probably the most important one, in our mind anyway.

“That’s generally where, you know, the go or no-go decision is made whether you want to tender it or not.”

Storvold said his department didn’t have a cost estimate on the pump gallery addition until December.

“That’s when we knew roughly where our costs were going to be,” he said. “We were so close to tender at that point, we felt put the tender out and let’s get a real price that we can come to council with. A real number, instead of an estimate.”

Coun. Marty Van Alphen asked what would happen if the existing clarifier would be upgraded for $350,000 and the proposed second clarifier be deferred to future years.

Storvold reiterated the existing clarifier is near its end of life and could shut down at any time, meaning all wastewater brought to the plant could not be properly treated.

“We would have to take the primary clarifier out of service and there’s not a second one there now in order to do that,” he said.

Updated provincial regulations stipulate water treatment plants need two primary clarifiers, which was the reason staff prioritized this project to begin with, said Storvold.

“A primary clarifier is absolutely critical to the (sewer treatment) process,” he said.

It would take a full year to redesign and upgrade and refurbish the existing clarifier, he said.

“It is a lengthy time line, not a quick turnaround,” he said.

Council also heard a $4.8 million installation of a “bioreactor” is in the long-term plans at the plant to handle excess capacity as the community grows.

Summerland’s current wastewater treatment plant was built in the late 1990s and “here we are in 2025 and we’re seeing trouble with our assets there,” said Storvold.

Van Alphen wanted to know if the pump gallery upgrade was recently introduced as he didn’t recall this part of the plant upgrade being discussed at all during budget deliberations.

Storvold reiterated staff “didn’t have costing” for the pump gallery as it was added to the project last fall.”

Upgrading key major components like clarifiers and bioreactors will allow another 25 years of quality service at the plant as maintenance on plumbing and pumps takes place regularly by staff, said Storvold.

Coun. Janet Peake said as difficult as it is to have to spend this kind of money, she could not support deferring this project.

“I think that becomes a liability, so I think we need to work forward with what we’re doing,” she said.

It’s become clear over the past two decades that while municipalities continue to seek grants from the senior levels of government to assist with multi-million projects at the municipal level, the reality is “they are just not available ... I think we’re going to be some time before we do get grants that are federal grants.”

Coun. Adrienne Betts asked if the existing primary clarifier fails, what would happen to the effluent pumped into Okanagan Lake.

“Does that mean raw sewage is being released into Lake Okanagan,” she asked.

Lycon said the primary clarifier inside any wastewater treatment plant is to “generate what is called volatile fatty acids” used to break down sewage sludge.

“This is a process used at pretty much every facility in the Okanagan and it has been used quite effectively,” he said.

Eliminating this process would result in phosphorous and nitrogen levels, rapidly increasing “nutrient loading” of effluent dumped into the lake, he said.

The effluent wouldn’t be raw sewage, but would be an effluent “which would not be meeting permit and would have a detrimental effect on the lake itself by adding excessive amounts of nutrient.”

Suggestions such as adding powerful chemicals or trucking product to landfills would be an option, but they could involve prohibitive costs as well, said Lycon.

Mayor Doug Holmes said he wanted to know “how the budget process was so out of whack” and if this is something council of the day should be expecting on other major municipal projects in the future.

“Is this something we should be expecting for other projects and, if so, what does this mean our whole asset management strategy.” he said. “That’s why we’re having this special meeting.”

Chief administrative officer Graham Statt said it was a good question and the best way he could answer it is that work on “really complex projects” like important municipal infrastructure like wastewater treatment plants needs to involve detailed design before they are tendered.

“More routine projects -- projects that are more common in the industry with more bidders” can be handled the way they current are, but that will likely have to change on multi-million infrastructure projects, he said.

“In my view, the key thing we have to build into our processes is detailed design for a project like that before it goes forward for council,” he said. “We don’t have a lot of those really complex ones.”

Because the costs of this project will be covered by borrowing $1 million and the rest from reserves, the costs to ratepayers using the sewer utility will not be significant, said director of finance Doug Svetlichny.

“It is just the users of that utility that are paying for this project,” he said.

Coun. Erin Trainer said the huge price increase to pay for this project is disappointing, however, dumping sewage into a lake that hasn’t been properly treated simply isn’t an option.

“It is our responsibility to make sure we’re doing it right,” she said.

It’s imperative the district is complying with controlling phosphorous and nitrogen levels in effluent poured into Okanagan Lake, said Trainer.

“We really need to make sure we are complying with provincial regulations,” she said. “If this primary clarifier helps us make sure we are meeting that, I think that is our top responsibility.”

Coun. Richard Barkwill agreed.

“I don’t see we have any choice,” he said. “Protecting the water is No. 1 priority.”

Because staff failed to include the pump gallery costs into 2025 budgeting of this project, Patan said he could not approve the staff recommendation to move forward with this project at this time.

“I’m afraid that I do not have the faith and I think that I do not want to move forward with that recommendation from our director,” he said.

However, Patan only received support from Van Alphen. Mayor Doug Holmes, Trainer, Peake, Barkwill and Betts voted in favour of the staff recommendation to move ahead with the new clarifier and pump gallery project.

This article is published as part of the Local Journalism Initiative