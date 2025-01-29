Three Summerland residents honoured with King Charles medal

Photo: Monique Tamminga L to R: Mayor Doug Holmes, MLA Amelia Boultbee, John Dorn, John Lawrie, Cathie Lauer, Susan McIver and MLA Dan Albas.

Three Summerland residents who have made significant contributions to bettering their community were presented the King Charles III Coronation Medal at the Royal Canadian Legion branch 22 on Tuesday.

Cathie Lauer, John Dorn and Susan McIver were honoured for their ‘remarkable contributions,’ said Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP Dan Albas who organized the well-attended ceremony.

Albas was joined by MLA Amelia Boultbee and Summerland Mayor Doug Holmes to present the medals. The ceremony was followed by a reception with friends and family.

John Dorn was the first to be honoured. He has been a large part of the Legion in Summerland for nearly 20 years, securing grants for many much-needed upgrades including the new kitchen and helping with many important projects. He has been Legion past president for 14 years.

“He has been invaluable at this branch,” said Legion president John Lawrie on Tuesday.

His service to his community doesn’t stop there. Dorn has organized Canada Day since 2010 and was the president of the Summerland youth centre. He volunteers at the hospital thrift store, and countless other organizations.

In accepting his award, Dorn said that when he moved to Summerland he figured the best way to get to know people is through volunteering. He also said the medal is for his wife for supporting him through all his volunteering hours.

Cathie Lauer’s story is one of remarkable resilience as a two-time breast cancer survivor who is currently going through cancer treatment for a third time and continues to do the work of the breast cancer non-profit organization she founded Tomorrow’s Hope.

“She has transformed her personal challenges as a mission of hope for others,” said Boultbee in presenting the medal.

In 2011, Lauer’s founded Tomorrow’s Hope which has grown into a non-profit providing over 850 kits of crucial information and support to newly diagnosed people. Through partnerships with Penticton Regional Hospital, surgeons and others, Tomorrow’s Hope has become an essential resource for people facing breast cancer.

“This award also goes to my friends on my dragon boat team Survivorship which is how this all began. We have about 35 breast cancer survivors on the team,” said Lauer. “Our goal for Tomorrow’s Hope is no one should face breast cancer alone,” she said.

Dr. Susan McIver has diverse contributions to science, patient care in Canada and in community, said Holmes who presented her with the medal.

McIver was a professor in medicine in Ontario and her research has shaped medical education in Canada, he said.

As a coroner in B.C. she wrote two books on patient safety that have received awards. Her community service spans hospice, women in crisis and Pathways addiction resource in Penticton.

She was also instrumental in building up Agur Lake Camp – a barrier free campground. She continues her service through helping with the Ukrainian Nightengale Project that helps displaced Ukrainians settle in the Okanagan.

“It should be said that there are many people who are just as deserving of this medal,” said McIvor. “There are many who have helped me along the way, many who are here today and I want to say thank you,” said McIvor.