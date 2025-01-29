Conservative MLAs call for action on Highway 97 closures

Casey Richardson

A lineup of BC Conservative Party MLAs and local Okanagan mayors have gathered Wednesday for a press conference to discuss concerns about Highway 97.

They are gathered at the site of a 2023 landslide between Peachland and Summerland that closed the highway for months and caused repeated closures extending well into 2024 due to repairs.

The goal is to call on the current provincial government to provide upgrades to the route, and reliable other routes when Highway 97 closes, which is described as a "lifeline" for the Okanagan.

In attendance are:

Harman Bhangu, MLA for Langley-Abbotsford, Shadow Minister of Transportation

Misty Van Popta, MLA for Langley-Walnut Grove, Shadow Minister of Infrastructure & Construction

Macklin McCall, MLA for West Kelowna-Peachland, Shadow Minister of Emergency Management

Amelia Boultbee, MLA for Penticton-Summerland, Shadow Minister of Children & Family Development

Kristina Loewen, MLA for Kelowna Centre, Critic for Rural Housing & Building Code

Tara Armstrong, MLA for Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream, Shadow Minister of Social Development & Poverty Reduction