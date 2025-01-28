Apex Mountain snowboarding kids bring home hardware

Photo: Apex Freestyle Club

The Apex Freestyle Snowboard Club racked up some successes this weekend at the BC Snowboard Slopestyle event at Big White.

Close to 70 young athletes from B.C. and Alberta were on hand to compete on a three-rail, three-jump course, showcasing their best stunts.

Apex athletes made a great showing on both days:

Jaxon Ede (U13): Gold medal on Saturday, silver on Sunday

Breckin Willment (U11): Silver medal on Sunday

The club's next competitive slopestyle event is at Vernon's Silverstar, on Feb 22 and 23.