Penticton to undergo major construction to upgrade key water valve

Photo: Castanet

Infrastructure responsible for delivering tap water to 70 per cent of Penticton properties will soon be upgraded.

Construction will get underway shortly on a proactive $8.1 million job upgrading a vital pressure-reducing valve at the end of its life.

“It is located in a challenging location, limiting our ability to maintain it,” said Kristen Dixon, general manager of infrastructure, in a press release.

“This work will involve relocating and reconfiguring some of our water infrastructure in order to build redundancy in the system, ensuring residents have reliable access to high quality water and reducing the risk of service interruptions.”

The installation will take place in an existing building located within the Duncan Avenue Reservoir. There will also be 1,300 metres of related pipe work.

"Treated water from the Water Treatment Plant will feed into this [pressure release valve] before being distributed to the majority of the community," reads the press release.

"This work will involve major excavation along Kensington Avenue, which will impact residences between Penticton Avenue and Edgewood Drive. The city is reaching out to residents throughout the neighbourhood to provide further details involving timelines and implications."

Trails within the greenspace between Edgewood Drive and Duncan Avenue/Ridgewood Avenue will also be closed during the construction period.

"While the city has taken every step possible to minimize the impact to trees, approximately eight trees must be removed within the reservoir area to allow for construction, along with the removal of invasive tree species. The trees will be replaced with plantings in excess of those removed," the press release reads.

On Tuesday, council voted in favour of the final borrowing process for the project, which has been ongoing since 2021.

"Of the total $8.1 million budget, roughly $2.5 million will be funded through the Water Development Cost Charges reserve, $5.1 million of authorized debt funding, and the remaining $500,000 through the Water Capital Reserve," the press release explains.

At Tuesday's council meeting, Coun. Campbell Watt made a point of confirming with staff that none of the borrowing had anything to do with any bike lane funding.