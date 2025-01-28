Go, dog, go: Penticton city council green lights three of four recommended off-leash park areas

Photo: Pixabay

Three of Penticton's pilot project off-leash dog parks are good to go, while another needs some more consideration.

City council voted Tuesday that the off-leash parks at Skaha Lake Park Main, Skaha Lake Park East and the Water Treatment Plant are green lit for the foreseeable future, and that the current fenced dog park at Okanagan Lake beach should be expanded by 30 metres.

The decision comes after a lengthy leash-optional pilot project at multiple locations around the city, all aimed at increasing spaces for people with dogs to recreate with their animals in public parks.

City staff gathered feedback over the pilot period in 2024 and spoke with both the Parks and Recreation and Accessibility civilian advisory committees before presenting their recommendations to council this week.

Staff suggested that both of the Skaha parks, the Water Treatment Plant, and Riverside Park continue in the off-leash programming.

Council raised some points of discussion.

Coun. Helena Konanz questioned why the broader Okanagan Lake Park, which was included in the pilot off-leash programming, was not being recommended to continue in that capacity, calling it "lovely" to have seen how much the park has been used.

"In the past, you'll see that that park is really not being used much at all in the winter or shoulder months, definitely used quite a bit in the summer. So I think that having it be a seasonal off-leash park is a good way to have that sense of community met," Coun. Helena Konanz said.

Coun. Campbell Watt disagreed, worrying that seasonality may lead to confusion due to lack of continuity, and also that the setup is not ideal.

"There are no barriers to the people walking, riding, running, etc. And I feel that that puts people that are uncomfortable around dogs in a really awkward position," Watt said.

Staff also explained wear and tear damage to Okanagan Lake Park is of concern when turf is soft during the winter.

Staff had also recommended that Riverside Park continue as an off-leash area, but that was of concern to some on council for similar reasons to Okanagan Lake Park — lack of fencing.

A compromise was reached that staff will look further into options for Riverside Park fencing options and come back to council at a later date, to ensure council knows the price tag and scope before committing. The other three recommended parks and fenced beach expansion got the majority vote to continue.

Couns. Konanz and Watt were opposed. Konanz stated she was voting against it because she believed Okanagan Lake Park should be included in a future off-leash seasonal plan, and Watt stated he was opposed to the existing beachfront fenced Okanagan Lake off-leash area being expanded.

City staff will continue to monitor all the off-leash areas and see what is working and not working, and council has the option to make tweaks as necessary in future.