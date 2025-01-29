RCMP, Community Policing hosting fraud and scam awareness workshop in Summerland

Photo: File photo

Community policing and RCMP will be in Summerland next week to help people learn how to better protect themselves from fraud and scams.

The workshop, which covers how to recognize and prevent scams, takes place on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at the George Ryga Arts & Cultural Centre.

Retired Cpl. Jo Anne Ruppenthal and Crime Stoppers member Shelly Hall will dive into the best ways to protect yourself.

In November, Cpl. Sean Hall with Summerland RCMP spoke to council about the uptick in fraud in the community, which involved an online component and were largely targeted at seniors.

The local detachment aimed to focus on educational tools for the public.

The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and is free to attend.