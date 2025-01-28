Penticton RCMP seeking wanted person on outstanding warrant for allegedly uttering threats

Photo: Crime Stoppers

Penticton RCMP and South Okanagan Similkameen Crime Stoppers are on the lookout for a 40-year-old woman wanted for uttering threats.

According to a social media post Tuesday, officers are seeking public assistance in locating Ileah Dawn Schuman, described as 5'6", 130 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Schuman's whereabouts is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 and quote file 2024-1405.

To report anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or report online at www.sostips.ca