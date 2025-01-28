Penticton declares 'Community Radio Week' supporting Peach City Radio

Photo: CFUZ File CFUZ photo of a past broadcast.

Next week has been proclaimed "Community Radio Week" in Penticton, honouring the efforts of the city's local community radio station Peach City Radio.

The station, also known as CFUZ, is a non-profit, volunteer-driven organization that produces hyper-local content on the airwaves, highlighting music, news, events and people.

It is the only community radio station in the Okanagan.

CFUZ representatives appeared before Penticton city council on Tuesday, sharing the importance of an official Community Radio Week proclamation.

"When you tune in you're hearing your friends and neighbours on the air," Peach City Radio president Claire Thompson said.

They shared that community "elevates the value of local voices in Penticton," and the week coincides with the OnAirversary on Feb. 8 with a theme of "Radio on a Mission," featuring 12 hours of live broadcasts and fundraising to fuel their next year.

"We are a non profit so all the funds that are generated go into the station, it's our biggest source of fundraising," Thompson said.

They are currently expanding from one studio to two, along with working on other improvements, hoping to offer more community voices an opportunity to get on the air or get creative behind the scenes in production.

Mayor Julius Bloomfield passed the proclamation that Feb. 2-8 will be Community Radio Week in the city.

CFUZ can be found on the FM dial at 92.9 and online here.