Kids urge spreading kindness through Real Acts of Caring Week in Penticton

Mayor of Penticton Julius Bloomfield has proclaimed the week of Feb. 9-15 "Real Acts of Caring Week."

The annual proclamation comes yearly at the request of KVR Middle School students, the latest group of whom appeared at city council Tuesday to share the Real Acts of Caring movement.

The students explained that it is about "doing something kind for someone else without expecting anything in return," and about "working towards making our community a better place."

They have been working hard at kindness all year long, through acts like fundraising bake sales and food bank support, filling stockings for the needy at Christmas, and more.

Small things count too, the kids said, like accepting people for who they are, including people who are left out and congratulating people on their achievements.

"One small thing can make a big impact, and you never know how much impact a small act of kindness can have on someone," said one Grade 7 student.

The kids hope that the official Real Acts of Caring Week will encourage everyone in the city to try it out, and make kindness a part of their daily habits.

There will also be a student-led virtual broadcast event on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. explaining more about the RAC movement. For more information on how to tune in to that, email [email protected].