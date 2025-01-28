242744
Penticton  

Grab a Special Olympics donut at local South Okanagan Tim Hortons locations

Special Olympics donut

Tim Hortons locations in the South Okanagan are excited to announce the return of the Special Olympics donut, with proceeds supporting Special Olympics Canada.

From Jan. 21 to Feb. 2 at South Okanagan and nationwide Tim Hortons locations, pick up the $2 donut and support the goals of Special Olympics Canada's "FUNdamentals and Active Start Youth Programs," which all help kids with intellectual disabilities develop motor skills through a supportive and fun sports environment.

“Our partnership with Special Olympics Canada is a reflection of Tim Hortons’ commitment to inclusivity and community well-being,” said Nicole MacMillan, owner of all South Okanagan Tim Hortons locations.

“Every donut sold during this campaign will contribute to building courage, friendships, and physical fitness for children and athletes across the country.”

Athletes and volunteers will be at the Westminster Avenue Tim Hortons location in Penticton on Friday and Saturday.

