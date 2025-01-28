Early literacy family fair in Penticton this weekend

Photo: Pixabay stock image

The Okanagan Skaha school district is excited to present the Early Years Family Literacy Fair this weekend, open to all families with kids under the age of 5.

The fair, organized by School District 67 and community partners, is aimed at raising awareness about the importance of literacy from a young age.

"We will have activities and entertainment for children, parents and caregivers. Families are also encouraged to bring a gently used book to donate to fill a wagon." reads a press release from the district.

"These books will be donated to little libraries and community partners."

The fair will take place on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Cherry Lane Mall and is free to attend.