Penticton RCMP looking for links between robbery, crash

Photo: Castanet Police said investigators are actively working to determine the connection between the two events.

Penticton Mounties are currently looking into a single vehicle crash that could be linked to a robbery.

It was around 8 p.m. Sunday in the South Main area when a man allegedly drove into a property, sustaining minor injuries in the process.

Police said in a press release issued Tuesday that the driver was taken to hospital and nobody else was injured. Only the fence around the building sustained damage.

Preliminary information, however, suggests that a robbery occurred just prior to the crash. Police said investigators are actively working to determine the connection between the two events.

"The RCMP would like to reassure the public that there is no further risk to public safety at this time," Penticton RCMP said in a press release.

"To protect the integrity of the investigation no further details will be released."

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222 TIPS (8477).