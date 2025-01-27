254027
Penticton  

Sip, savour and support local cause at upcoming scotch tasting in South Okanagan

The Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise will host their annual scotch tasting event at the Penticton Golf & Country Club this spring.

On March 22, join a knowledgeable BC scotch expert who will encourage guests to "nose, taste and learn about some of the world's finest whiskeys paired with canapes."

There will also be silent and live auctions, a wine bottle draw, and a 50/50 draw.

The event will raise funds for the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation.

For more information and tickets, click here.

