Penticton announces People's Choice awards for best public art

Photo: Contributed 'Mother Earth' sits by Lakawanna park, one of many sculptures on the Penticton Art Walk now up for voting for People's Choice.

Voting is now open for residents and visitors of Penticton to vote in the new People's Choice Awards for the 2024 Public Sculpture of the Year.

Sculptures have been on loan from artists around B.C. throughout the year, scattered around downtown, as part of the ongoing art walk initiative.

“We are excited to invite the community to participate in this new People’s Choice online voting event. The sculptures have been on display throughout the downtown all year and now it’s time to vote for your favourite,” said Joanne Malar, Penticton's manager of recreation, arts and culture, in a press release.

“This is a fun, interactive way for residents and visitors to get involved with public art, while directly adding to the cultural vibrancy in our community.”

The top three community favourites will be announced in the spring, and the artists will win, which will be announced later this spring. Prizes for first, second and third place are $500, $300, and $200.

Voting is open until March 28. For more information and a map of the sculpture locations, click here. To vote, click here.