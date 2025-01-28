Penticton community rallies to help keep community clean

Photo: 100 Homes Penticton

A community cleanup was a resounding success in Penticton this weekend.

100 Homes Penticton posted on social media about the Saturday event, which saw volunteers gathering garbage into bags and loading them up into waiting city bylaw and parks trucks.

Penticton Overdose Prevention was also on hand to share donated winter gear to some of the participants in the cleanup who needed it.

Volunteers from the South Okanagan Brain Injury Society and the city participated and brought hot drinks and snacks.

The event's origins came from a group with current or previous unhoused experience.

"Although the Lived/Living Experience Table started these community cleanups to keep their community clean, it has grown into so much more, a time to bring community together once a month to share some love and smiles and sometimes hardships with each other there is a lot of turmoil and tension in the world right now, we all need some time to be together as a community," reads a social media post from 100 Homes.

"And that is what keeps these monthly cleanups going - so thank you to everyone who has supported us in keeping these alive!"