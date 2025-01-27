B.C. community safety minister accepts mayor's invite to visit Penticton

Photo: Castanet

B.C.'s Minister of State for Community Safety Terry Yung has accepted an invitation to visit Penticton following a productive forum last week.

Mayor Julius Bloomfield attended the Save Our Streets event in Vancouver, which saw a large lineup of experts on policy, housing and addiction, as well as police members and the former attorney general of B.C., speaking.

In a press release issued Monday, Bloomfield said the event "reinforced the need to tackle the root causes of the challenges" that communities including Penticton are facing.

“There was a long list of panelists and whether they were business leaders, from the justice side or somewhere on the political spectrum, there was a common call to see an improved focus on not just the symptoms we see on our streets but dealing with the underlying issues causing the problems,” Bloomfield said.

He added that some preventative measures discussed are already on the ground in Penticton, but there was frank discussion as to what is working and what is not. Attending, he said, was a chance to put Penticton's issues on a larger stage.

“This was an excellent opportunity to meet other mayors and elected officials, to talk one-on-one with experts and also to meet Terry Yung, the minister of state for community safety and integrated services. We had a positive talk and he’s accepted our offer to visit Penticton soon so we can continue these conversations,” Bloomfield said.

Couns. Campbell Watt and Helena Konanz also attended remotely via video. Bloomfield's trip in person, which included the cost of one city staff member, was $1,500.