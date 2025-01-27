Plenty of lake life fun this winter in Penticton

Photo: Penticton Lakeside Resort

Winter doesn’t have to stop a lake city lifestyle!

There’s plenty to do in Penticton to get you through these winter months until it’s time for patio season.

The Penticton Lakeside Resort is the perfect lakeside and lake view venue for winter activities. Enjoy some time on the ice - and no, not on the lake!

The Lakeside Resort offers a nine metre by 15 metre fully lit outdoor ice rink, set right on the resort’s private beach and available to the public.

Open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week (with the exception of private bookings or inclement weather), the rink is free to use - but bring your own skates!

Interested in a private booking? Enjoy the rink for you, your friends and family for a two hour slot. A $150 food and beverage purchase from The Barking Parrot on site is required.

Speaking of food, don’t miss the grand reopening of The Hooded Merganser Restaurant on Feb. 2.

The restaurant has been closed for renovations but is back and ready to for a fresh start to its 20th anniversary.

The restaurant sits perched overtop of the shore of Okanagan Lake, serving up contemporary

dishes made with local ingredients.

Take your celebrations at The Penticton Lakeside Resort up a notch on February 9 and watch the Super Bowl LIX.

This year, the resort’s The Barking Parrot is hosting a BBQ buffet with a pint of beer with your meal, with tickets priced at $25 and supporting the Princess Margret Secondary School’s dry grad.

Enjoy a silent auction, raffle and more. Walk-ins are welcome!

For more information on the above, visit the resort at 21 Lakeshore Dr W, or online at pentictonlakesideresort.com

Get on the lake and back in a boat without going too far in those chilly winds! The SS Sicamous, settled on the shores of Okanagan Lake, is a museum.

The SS Sicamous Marine Heritage Society works hard to keep the historic paddle wheel boat preserved and open to the public, and beginning February 1 and running until April 30, 2025, the SS Sicamous will be host to a “Steering Through History” series.

The series covers a variety of topics surrounding transportation in the Okanagan Valley, with admission by donation.

Check online at sssicamous.ca for the calendar, which provides a more detailed look at topics being covered and on which day.

Don’t forget to enjoy a tour of the boat while aboard, and the beautiful lake views! The SS Sicamous is located at 1099 Lakeshore Dr W. See you aboard!

Just down the road is Sociale Ristorante by Villa Rosa, serving up delicious Italian fare in a lakeside venue.

Through the winter the restaurant continues to serve up delicious eats while hosting various events - and on Jan. 30, you can enjoy the Winemasters Series featuring Joie Winery.

The event is a multi-course wine and tapas pairing event taste, talk and indulge, held from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

The restaurant hosts similar events as a part of the Winemasters Series throughout winter, and it’s a night you don’t want to miss!

Tickets cost $99.95 plus tax and gratuity. Reserve your spot at eventbrite.ca or visit the restaurant’s website at socialeonlakeshore.com

Also coming up at the restaurant are some hands-on events, including resin art and candles (Feb. 10 and Feb. 11)

During these workshops, not only do you get to take home a fantastic piece of art or candle (or both, if you attend both nights!) but you also get to enjoy a free glass of wine!

And every Saturday, the restaurant hosts its Up All Night from 9 p.m. - 12 a.m., with a live DJ and the tapas menu running from 9 p.m. Sociale is located at 950 Lakeshore Dr W.

