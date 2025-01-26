Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland has plenty of loveable cats looking for homes

Casey Richardson

After a successful adoption event where four cats were new families, the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is seeking homes for a bunch of other lovable pets.

Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid said they were so glad to match some furry friends with their forever homes.

Unfortunately after four went home, Huot-Stewart said two came back in that desperately needed their help.

"On these days, we are certainly reminded of both ends of the spectrum that rescue has and the layers of love that it takes for these cats to learn to trust again," she said.

"They have to learn to have their manners and then to be showcased once they're there, to be in an environment to actually get noticed. We have so many others that are so ready for homes."

If you are looking to open your home to a new family member, reach out to learn more about Dylan, Nolan, Jesse, Leo, or Donna, which Huot-Stewart said are all lovable options that they would recommend.

If you're interested in meeting a new best friend, email [email protected] for an appointment.