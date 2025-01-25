Penticton city staff recommending council approve continuation of leash-optional areas

Photo: Pixabay

Penticton council will be deciding whether to give the go-ahead for continuing proposed leash-optional dog areas on Tuesday, a decision they delayed in December after wanting more feedback.

The leash-optional pilot project operated last year from March 1 to Aug. 31 at five locations that were based on existing usage patterns and accessibility — Okanagan Lake Park, Riverside Drive, Skaha East, Skaha Main and Penticton Avenue.

The proposal also includes extending the existing fenced dog park at Okanagan Park, which currently spans 40 meters long along the lakefront, to a length of 75 meters. The estimated cost for this extension is $7,000 which would be covered by the remaining capital budget for dog park improvements

Council will be reviewing feedback from the citizen-led parks committee and the accessibility committee for their thoughts on all the parks at the upcoming meeting, which are positive reports.

According to staff's report, the topic was discussed with the Accessibility Committee at their Jan. 8 meeting and no accessibility barriers or concerns were raised. They recommended to continue the leash optional areas at all locations.

While second portion of the referral relating to the expansion of the fenced dog park at Okanagan Park was not included in the staff recommendation, and let the committee to not provide a resolution on this matter, staff noted they had expressed general support for the changes proposed to the fenced dog area, including the expanded concrete ramp to the water and the gate changes.

The Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee reviewed the decision on Jan. 22, and is supportive of the continuation of the four pilot locations as recommended.

Staff noted the committee did express concerns about expanding the fenced dog park in Okanagan Park and was not supportive of that component of the recommendation.

"Committee members commented that the beach area adjacent to the fenced dog park is the only location on Okanagan Lake, within the City of Penticton, that allows beach boat access and wished to see that preserved," the report reads.

"Committee did acknowledge however the challenges with the existing under-sized dog park, and expressed a preference to see the City consider options to relocate the fenced park in its entirety elsewhere on Okanagan Lake."

In their report, staff clarified even with the expansion, boat access will remain available.

They said in the proposed expansion, which is roughly 30 metres, will still leave roughly 40 metres of beach frontage available for boat access.

"In addition, staff note there are also a couple of other areas along Okanagan Lake available for boat day use, although it is recognized that they are relatively small and limited."

Council will leash-optional areas and expanded fenced Dog Park option on Tuesday.