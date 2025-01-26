Long-time Summerland principal calling it a day

Photo: Keith Lacey/Local Journalism Initiative

Walking out the front door of Summerland Secondary School Friday afternoon brought a flood of emotions to Alan Stel as he officially stepped away from a 33-year career as a teacher and senior administrator.

The popular school principal called it a career as the first semester in the current school year officially came to an end and concluded his career as an educator.

Meanwhile, his wife Katherine, joined him in retirement as she said goodbye to students, teachers and staff at Penticton Secondary School.

Alan Stel, who will turn 60 the first week of February, said he’s leaving with his head held high and his heart full as he got to enjoy a career as a teacher, vice-principal and principal -- a career that he truly loved.

“We’ve both enjoyed an incredible career and it has been very satisfying,” said Stel. “I was an English teacher for many years and really enjoyed that, then made the switch to administration and I’ve been at that for almost 20 years. It has just flown by.

“We’ve met so many amazing people. And we’re so happy to have landed in the Okanagan and now in Penticton. This is where we want to be and live in retirement.”

Born in Montreal, Stel’s father was a banker and he moved his family across Canada many times.

“We travelled across the country multiple times and finally landed in B.C.,” he said. “And that’s when we finally settled down and said we’re not leaving.”

He grew up in Coquitlam and attended elementary and secondary school there, before enrolling in teacher’s college at the University of British Columbia, where he met his future wife.

They spent one year in Meaford, Ont. (near Owen Sound), where they were married, before moving back to B.C. as they both accepted their first teaching jobs in Keremeos at Similkameen Elementary Secondary School, where they remained for 17 years.

“We worked side by side,” he said. “She was in the classroom next to me. About my 11th or 12th year, I got my Masters degree in Education from Gonzaga University remotely from here in Penticton.

“I ended up being the vice-principal in Keremeos at the same school. The plan was to spend my career there, but I got an offer in Oliver to be vice-principal (at Southern Okanagan Secondary School) and did one year there and it was a great year. It was a great school with excellent teachers and I was able to see my skills (as an administrator) transfer there.

“Keremeos had been such a welcoming town and my wife and I raised our four kids there, so it was hard to leave for Oliver.”

After one year in Oliver, he then accepted the principalship at a school in Clearwater, near Kamloops, while his wife took a teaching job at the same school and they spent five years there.

“I really cut my teeth on the senior administrative management side,” he said. “I became a principal for the first time.”

His family missed the Okanagan, so when the principal’s position opened at Pen-Hi, he applied and was successful and spent five years in that job, before transferring to Summerland, where he spent the final eight years of his career.

“We both decided that packing it in at the end of this semester made the most sense,” said Stel. “The timing was right.”

He wanted to see the new gymnasium project completed at Summerland Secondary, as well as oversee Grade 8 students transition to the school. Those were two big reasons he returned for the first semester of the school year, he said.

One of his adult children is now a lawyer, two are engineers and one has just graduated from university and will be entering the workplace soon, he said.

Stel and his wife are soon leaving for Australia to visit their daughter, who is a chemical engineer in Brisbane and they will be spending six weeks in the land down under.

“We’re very excited to enjoy summer down there, spend some time with our daughter, travel around and just enjoy it,” he said. “It will be kind of strange not getting up and heading to work.”

Ironically, Stel didn’t really plan on becoming a teacher.

His wife had been accepted into teacher’s college at UBC and he was working manual labour.

“I think I was glazing windows and I wondered how long am I going to do this,” he said. “My mother always told me she thought I would be a good teacher.

“I finally decided to apply myself and it turned out to be the right decision.”

Teaching is fun and rewarding and being an administrator brings its own rewards, but getting to work with good people and good students has always been the biggest reward throughout my career, said Stel.

“It has always been the people and the relationships you build with students and the teachers and administrators you work with,” he said. “Being able to connect with the kids and the adults has always provided the most job satisfaction.

“I’m not so sure I’ll miss the work, but I know I’ll miss the people. Selfishly, it has been very satisfying and has fulfilled a need for me.”

While there are certain days when any job can be frustrating, the overall job satisfaction he’s enjoyed for more than three decades is off the charts, said Stel.

“There’s the odd day when you have certain challenges, but there’s not many days I didn’t love coming to work,” he said.

Ending his career at Summerland Secondary is one of the highlights, he said.

“Summerland is an exceptional community,” he said. “It’s a very supportive community. The kids are very welcoming. There’s not a lot of behaviour issues here and we have a staff full of incredibly competent teachers. Honestly, when you have teachers and staff who are engaged and satisfied and are at peace, you end up with students who are at peace and you can move initiatives forward with a large group like we have here.

Katherine Stel has organized student trips to Europe for a decade, so he and his wife are making one final trip, this time as chaperones, to Europe for two weeks at the end of March.

He and Katherine enjoy camping, fitness and travelling and there will be plenty of time to pursue these hobbies in retirement, he said.

“I also like woodworking and cycling. I might do some volunteering. It’s going to be an adjustment for sure, but I am looking forward to it. Our kids are spread out as well, so we’ll spend a lot of time visiting them.”

As he progressed through his career, Stel said he set a goal “to have at least one good laugh a day” with students, teachers or staff and that goal has been achieved.

“That’s such a critical piece of your level of contentment and job satisfaction.”

Time flies when you’re having fun and he’s had a ball.

“Thirty-three years have just flown by so quickly,” he said. “One year melts into another, then all of a sudden boom, it’s over.”

He and his wife are young and healthy enough to enjoy their retirement years and not having to go to work every day is not a bad thing, he said.

Walking out the front door for the final time, will be tough, he said.

“Mentally, I’ve been preparing for this for a long time,” he said. “I’m glad I’ve had lots of opportunities to connect with a lot of people these last few weeks. It’s going to be difficult to say goodbye. It’s a mixed, bittersweet feeling, but I’m ready.”

This article originally appeared in the Penticton Herald and is shared via the Local Journalism Initiative