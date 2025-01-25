RDOS seeking feedback on future Solid Waste Management Plan with chance to win $100 gift card

Photo: RDOS

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen wants feedback on it's updated Solid Waste Management Plan (SWMP) and is offering the chance at five $100 gift cards for it.

"This is your opportunity to share your feedback on how solid waste is managed in the region. The SWMP reflects a long-term vision for how the RDOS will manage solid waste over the next decade," they shared in the news release.

Once the plan is approved by the Ministry of Environment and Parks, it replace the one built in 2012.

The RDOS said this SWMP will focus on the "five "R"s of the pollution prevention hierarchy as a tool to evaluate and prioritize future improvements: reduce, reuse, recycle (and compost), recover, and residuals management."

“The role of the RDOS is to determine what waste reduction and diversion programs are feasible for the region, and how to optimize disposal efficiency across the solid waste system,” Mark Pendergraft, RDOS Chair added.

“The participation of Indigenous communities, rural and municipal residents, and businesses will contribute to a successful initiative.”

Participants will need to complete the survey to be eligible to win one of five $100 gift cards.

The goal is through using the "Let’s Talk Less Trash consultation process," the SWMP survey will gather input on locals' current and future recycling and garbage services.

The RDOS said the survey results will later be presented to the Public Advisory Committee (PAC) and Technical Advisory Committee (TAC).

The survey is scheduled to run through the end of February 2025.

The plan is for a second round of public engagement to be conducted later in 2025 after options have been developed.

For more information and to complete the survey, head to the SWMP project page on the RDOS Regional Connections interactive website here.