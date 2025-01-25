Penticton's MLK Abilities hosting women's self-defense course

Looking to help women learn situational awareness and self-defense skills, a Penticotn fitness and bootcamp company will be hosting a special course at the start of February.

MLK Abilities will be running the full-day courts at Elks Lounge #51 Penticton exclusively for women aged 15 and up.

"This course equips women with proactive strategies to navigate challenging situations confidently. From honing a protective mindset to learning practical self-defense moves, our program is built to provide women with tools they can rely on in daily life." the event description reads.

Participants will learn how to identify threats and aggressors, verbal de-escalation skills, social media safety tips, parking lot and vehicle safety, along with easy self-defense techniques.

The course runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a cost of $90 for those under 18 and $110 for adults.

With every sale, MLK Abilities will be donating $1 to $5 to the Kelowna Women’s Shelter, supporting women in need across the Okanagan Valley.

To learn more and book a spot, head to www.mlkabilities.com