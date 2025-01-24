Penticton pier to shrink by half unless community contributes funds

Photo: Contributed Top: Current Penticton pier length. Bottom: Suggested halving of the Penticton pier.

Penticton's iconic Okanagan Lake pier needs to be replaced, and due to rising costs of material and labour, the city is hoping community partners may step in to help the new version go the distance.

The pier is set to be replaced to half its current length into the lake later in 2025. This decision was made by council during budget deliberations, when council heard that an exact length replacement would cost $1.8 million.

Instead, half the length will be around $800,000, which also includes making the structure "more resilient to high water levels" and added more accessibility options.

But the door was left open to potentially extend the length of the pier, depending on whether contributions come in.

“We are open to conversations from interested parties about larger contributions to rebuild the pier up to its original length and what recognition for those contributions could look like," said Scott Boyko, manager of public works for the city, in a press release.

Members of the community, businesses and private organizations interested can donate through the Community Foundation of South Okanagan Similkameen, with more information available online here.

Extensions can be done in sections, costing $55,000 each. Combined donations will need to equal a total of $385,500 to complete the full extension of the pier to its current length.

"If donation amounts fall below what is needed to allow for an additional section to be extended, the donations received will be utilized on the surrounding improvements," the press release reads.

Any questions can be sent to [email protected].

The deadline to donate is Friday, March 7, 2025.