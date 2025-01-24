Crime Stoppers asking for public assistance in locating a man wanted for fleeing from cops

Photo: Contributed

Penticton RCMP and the South Okanagan Similkameen Crime Stoppers are asking people to keep an eye out for a man wanted on an outstanding warrant.

In a social media post Friday, Crime Stoppers said police are looking for Joshua Arthur Roberts, a 36-year-old person with an outstanding warrant for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and flight from police.

Investigators believe Roberts could possibly be in the Prince George area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 and quote file 2023-15520.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or go to www.sostips.ca