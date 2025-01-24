OneWorld festival returning to Penticton, with special tribute to beloved 'Grandma' Grace Greyeyes

Photo: SOICS/OneWorld Grace Greyeyes at the 2024 OneWorld festival in Penticton

South Okanagan Immigrant & Community Services is especially excited to welcome the community to the 12th annual OneWorld Multicultural Festival, because this year is dedicate to a very special person.

On Saturday, Feb. 22, all are welcome at the free festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. which will honour the memory of beloved Penticton Indian Band Grace Greyeyes, known as "Grandma Grace" to many.

Greyeyes was well-known for fostering cultural connections and understanding throughout the South Okanagan.

Every year, she opened the OneWorld Multicultural Festival with a prayer and land acknowledgement, using her voice and energy to connect people.

She was a residential school survivor her turned her past pain into determination to advocate for healing, unity, reconciliation and cultural preservation, touching many lives throughout, including during her time at the OneWorld festival.

"For many years, I didn't know what my mom was doing every time she'd say, 'I'm going to OneWorld, I'm going to OneWorld.' And when she explained it to me and when I went, it all made sense. My mom was inclusive to all peoples of all colours, and she'd always talk about the medicine wheel and how our ways represent everybody," said Lainie Greyeyes, Grace's daughter.

"She was always really proud when South Okanagan Immigrant & Community Services had this festival that acknowledged all cultures that have come to Canada. She supported immigration, and she supported other cultures and that they wanted to learn more. She was very proud to know everybody, and to make sure that everyone who came to this country was welcomed, and that they knew whose territory they were on and why we respected it."

This year's festival will honour Greyeyes with a special tribute.

Among the event's other features will be:

Cultural Performances: Dance, music, and storytelling from around the world

Global Cuisine: A variety of multicultural foods to enjoy

Children’s Activities: Family-friendly fun for all ages

Artisan Market: Unique crafts and gifts from international artisans

Cultural Exhibits: Displays of artifacts and information to explore and learn

Admission is free to all.