Election officers named ahead of Okanagan Falls incorporation vote

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board of directors has chosen its election officers for the upcoming Okanagan Falls incorporation vote, which was recently scheduled for this spring.

At Thursday's RDOS board meeting, council voted to name RDOS corporate officer Christy Malden as chief election officer and Diane Vaykovich, who was most recently the acting CEO of the Village of Keremeos.

"She has years and years of experience, and we're bringing in an external person, because we have so many referenda going on at the moment that we just simply can't spread our deputies — we need more than one," Malden explained.

The question that will be asked of Area D Okanagan Falls voters on March 22 is simple: "Are you in favour of incorporating Okanagan Falls as a municipality?"

Discussion about Okanagan Falls' incorporation as a village has been intermittent for decades, sometimes coming close.

"Some would say we've been waiting for this for 50 years," said area director Matt Taylor at Thursday's meeting, to chuckles from the room.

"I'd first like to thank staff and just note for the board that staff put in a lot of time on this, and so has the province. And I think the community, one way or the other, appreciates that we're going to have this vote sooner than than later."

Funding is provided by the province for the referendum through to the election and transition, should the referendum pass.

Mail ballots will be available to all eligible electors. Applications for those will be made available in the coming weeks.

General voting day will be March 22 at the Okanagan Falls School gymnasium.