Haggis, bagpipes and more this weekend at annual Robbie Burns celebration gala in Penticton

Photo: Contributed FIle photo of a past Robbie Burns Night.

It's not quite too late to embrace everything Scottish at the annual Robbie Burns Night celebration gala this weekend.

On Saturday, Jan. 25, from 4:45 p.m. onward into the evening, all are welcome to join the celebration of the lauded Scottish poet at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.

There will be a traditional roast beef dinner with haggis, Celtic entertainment, 50/50 draw, auction and more. Vegetarian options for food are available.

Adult tickets are $75, kids 4-11 $35, and kids under 4 can attend for free.

The event is hosted by the Penticton Scottish Festival Society.

Tickets are limited at this time. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.