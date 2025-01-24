253207
253800
Penticton  

Haggis, bagpipes and more this weekend at annual Robbie Burns celebration gala in Penticton

Raise a dram to Burns

- | Story: 529548

It's not quite too late to embrace everything Scottish at the annual Robbie Burns Night celebration gala this weekend.

On Saturday, Jan. 25, from 4:45 p.m. onward into the evening, all are welcome to join the celebration of the lauded Scottish poet at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.

There will be a traditional roast beef dinner with haggis, Celtic entertainment, 50/50 draw, auction and more. Vegetarian options for food are available.

Adult tickets are $75, kids 4-11 $35, and kids under 4 can attend for free.

The event is hosted by the Penticton Scottish Festival Society.

Tickets are limited at this time. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Penticton News