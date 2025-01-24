South Okanagan drug dealer jailed for two years

Photo: File photo

A South Okanagan man with a lengthy criminal record dating back decades was sentenced to nearly two years in jail time on Thursday.

Grant McEwen, 58, appeared in Penticton provincial court in front of Judge Greg Koturbash for two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of an unauthorized weapon.

Court heard that on June 27, 2022, police were following McEwen when he was driving a motorcycle in Oliver. They had reason to stop and search him, finding a number of small bags of drugs on him, along with brass knuckles.

This included cocaine separated into dime bags that had an estimated street value of $856 and fentanyl, also separated into baggies, with an estimated value of $2,200.

He was arrested and released by police, and remained out of custody.

The Crown alleged he trafficked drugs to fuel his own addiction for years, not as a major operation.

Court heard McEwen has a history of addiction and mental health issues, including trauma from abuse. Despite efforts to reconnect with his Indigenous community and attend treatment, he has not followed through.

Over the last 22 years, McEwan has either pleaded or been found guilty of criminal offences 24 times.

Crown proposed a two-year less a day jail sentence, while his defence argued for a conditional sentence order with strict conditions, including house arrest and community service.

Defence argued for rehabilitation and noted McEwen's recent efforts to stay clean and contribute to his community.

McEwen apologized to the courts and attended with his mom and girlfriend, who spoke briefly on his behalf. His girlfriend said in their two years together, McEwen has been supportive and helped care for her daughter.

“Since I've been with him, he has been in recovery, and he's been on the wait list to get into detox as well,” she added.

In Koturbash’s decision, he said he takes into account the severity and potential harm of these crimes, specifically given the number of deaths due to overdose in the province.

Crimes fuelled by addiction

Koturbash also acknowledge how addiction fuelled many of McEwen's crimes.

“I do want to acknowledge the immense challenges that addiction presents. Addiction is not simply a matter of willpower. It is a deeply entrenched struggle that impacts every aspect of a person's life. Suggesting that someone in Mr. McEwen's position can simply stop using substances forever is as unrealistic as telling somebody suffering from depression to just be happy,” Koturbash said.

“That said, it is equally important to emphasize that addiction and a difficult childhood, no matter how severe or difficult, does not exempt anyone from accountability.

“Society cannot and will not turn a blind eye to the consequences of actions that harm others.”

Koturbash urged McEwen to take advantage of the resources available and recovery options available to him.

“There are many people in our community living with substance-use disorders who do not engage in criminal behaviour. They don't steal, they don't vandalize, they don't rob, they don't harm people, and they don't sell harmful substances and poisons.”

Koturbash added that since McEwen has numerous prior convictions, and doesn’t hold a good record upon release, the sentence asked for by counsel could have been longer, but they took into account the work he has down so far.

“Mr. McEwen, it is always a difficult decision when a judge must impose a jail sentence, and it becomes even more challenging knowing that there's a little girl who's going to be coming home from school today to greet you for that, I want to express my heartfelt regret for the impact it will have on her.”

McEwen was sentenced to 729 days in prison.