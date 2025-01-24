Penticton's first head spa opens up, offering 'headicures' to help promote health and wellbeing

Casey Richardson

Penticton is now home to its first head spa — a unique holistic service promoting health and well-being through scalp treatments.

Recently opened inside the Martin Street Hair Salon, Penticton Headicure Headspa has treatments that focus on hair and scalp health, working to promote hair growth, while improving blood circulation and aiming to help clients destress.

"You know when you go get your hair done and they're shampooing your hair and then conditioning, and they give you a little bit of a scalp massage, you always want more. So this is what this is for," Owner Operator Silvia Do said.

Do has years of experience as an aesthetician and was recently travelling through Asai, where the treatments have already gained popularity.

"I was able to learn from different countries—Korea, Japan and Vietnam and all throughout—and I saw that there was a need in Penticton for some health and well-being," she said.

"I didn't see that there was a spa here available that provided the service. So I really thought that serving the community and bringing this to the community would be a really good benefit for their well-being."

The treatment beds have a halo-style water fountain at the headrest to surround the head and hair.

Do said the benefits also come from the scalp massage, stimulation and cleanse work alongside the lymphatic drainage of the facial and neck treatment to leave people feeling refreshed.

"People after their service, they're glowing, happy, de-stressed and floating on clouds," she added.

Treatments come in 60-minute, 90-minute and two-hour sessions, which can include mini facials and hot stone massages.

Do said they're focused on using all-natural, high-end products.

"There's a lot of people that use a lot of dry shampoo on their scalp. There's a lot of build-up in the Okanagan especially, there is a lot of winter dryness that happens. So a lot of people think that they have eczema or they have problems in their scalp, so we use a lot of natural products to clean that off for them."

Once the treatment is complete, Do said it helps rebalance the pH of the skull and your hair follicles.

She added that she encourages people to try the treatments to take care of themselves.

"I always say when they come in that 'You are worth it and you deserve a wonderful, healthy treatment'...I think this is very beneficial for them to come and relax, recoup, rebalance and restore your health."

So far, the response from the community has been very positive and supportive.

"We've had a couple of mom and daughters. We have had a couple of couple massages where they come for date night after work and enjoy the service. And then we have the elderly who always need extra pampering...It is for everyone."

Penticton Headicure Headspa is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Head to their website here for booking or more information.