Princeton high school kids help teach seniors the basics of cell phone use

Photo: Princeton & District Community Services Society

A group of Princeton high school students volunteered their time in January to help some local seniors become more tech savvy.

Hosted by the Princeton & District Community Services Society, the teen helped pilot the seniors' cell phone workshop this Thursday and last week at the Princeton Senior Center.

"We often hear from our senior clients about the disconnect they feel with younger generations, and technology is often a big part of that gap." the society shared in a social media post.

"By bridging this digital divide, we aim to help seniors stay connected to their loved ones and community while also providing an added layer of safety. We’re so grateful to the PSS students and staff for making this event possible."

The events were free for the seniors to learn more about using their cell phones or tablets.