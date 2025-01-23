RDOS reminds Olalla residents that temporary chlorination remains in effect, water main flushing next week

Photo: File photo

Olalla residents remain on a temporary chlorination as the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen plans to flush out the water mains next week.

The RDOS issued the notice on Thursday, stating that work is continuing on a plan to remove the temporary chlorination in the near future.

"As part of this plan, crews will be conducting flushing of the Olalla water mains during the week of January 27, 2025. Water main flushing can result in the disruption of sediments in the water mains, resulting in discoloured water and elevated turbidity in localized areas," they added.

While the goal is to remove any discoloured water, residents are advised that if they experience dirty water, to simply run the cold water taps only and/or garden hose until the water runs clear.

"Minimizing the amount of hot water usage will limit the amount of sediments that could potentially settle out in your hot water tank. Residents may also wish to isolate in-home water treatment systems during this time."

Residents are advised that they should check water quality before laundering clothing to minimize potential staining or discolouration.

For further information, contact RDOS Utilities at 250-490-4135 during regular business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. After-hours water emergencies can be directed to the RDOS Regional Dispatch at 250-490-4141.