RDOS hosting Draft Budget 2025 info sessions for Kaleden and Apex community members

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will be hosting two public meetings in the next week to provide information and gather feedback on this year's budget for the Kaleden and Apex communities.

The Draft Budget 2025 presentation for Apex will take place on Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Gun Barrel Saloon from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Draft Budget 2025 presentation for Kaleden will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at the Kaleden Community Hall at 320 Lakehill Road from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition to that, the RDOS is planning a roadshow of 2025 budget events to inform citizens around the region about the district's financial plans.

These presentations will include information about RDOS programs and services such as Voyent Alert! notifications and the curbside collection cart program.

Public events will take place as follows, with each event focusing on specific budget items for that area:

Penticton (Areas D, E, F and I): Saturday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the RDOS boardroom on Martin Street

Keremeos (Areas B and G): Saturday, Jan. 25 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Similkameen Recreation Centre on 9th Street

Princeton (Area H): Saturday, Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Princeton and District Community Skills Centre on Vermillion Avenue

Oliver: (Areas A and C): Saturday, Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Oliver Parks and Recreation Centre on Park Drive

Municipalities within the RDOS will receive their presentations to the local council regarding the RDOS budget.

There will also be an online draft 2025 budget overview on Wednesday, Feb. 12 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., which will be live-streamed on the RDOS' YouTube page and carried on Castanet as well.

To join the meeting virtually, head here for more information.

The RDOS 2025-2029 Five Year Financial Plan Bylaw No. 3102, 2025 was read a first time during the Board of Directors meeting on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, which kicked off the public consultation process.

For more information about the 2025 budget, click here.

Questions or feedback for the RDOS Board of Directors can be emailed to [email protected], sent by letter via regular mail or dropped off at the Regional District office at 101 Martin Street in Penticton, BC, V2A 5J9.

Feedback needs to be submitted by Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, at 4:30 pm.