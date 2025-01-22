Summerland society donates $630K to community projects

Photo: Contributed Summerland Charity Shops Society presenting their $630,000 donation to the Community Foundation. (from left to right) CFSOS Chair - Robin Robertson, SCSS Directors - Bruce Hallquist, Orv Robson and Scott Boswell, CFSOS CEO - Aaron McRann

The Summerland Charity Shop Society has donated $630,000 to the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen.

The society, which operates under the moniker Penny Lane, made the donation this week, $100,000 of which is committed to the Summerland High School to support local youth.

A further $30,000 will go to the weekend food backpack program through the Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre.

"We are thrilled to be able to add to our Community Legacy Fund and high school bursaries to support youth for decades to come," said Orv Robson, a director of Penny Lane.

"The donation to the foundation will increase the legacy fund to over $1M dollars and the donation to the high school will provide bursaries for Grade 12 students going on university, college and technical certification."

Penny Lane stores operated in Summerland from 2001 to 2013, as second hand stores.

Through the years, the stores expanded through the youth centre to two stores downtown.

“It’s been a great ride from when we first opened a storefront in 2001. We reached our 5 year financial objectives in 18 months. Our initial goal was to support at-risk youth and our motto was if we can save one child it will all be worth it - as it turns out we were able to support many youth in our community," said Bruce Hallquist with the society.

Over the years they have created jobs and business training opportunities. The Penny Lane stores hae since closed, but the Penny Lane Community Legacy Fund continues.

Aaron McRann, CEO of the Community Foundation adds "[They] have been steadfast supporters of our Foundation and even longer of our community. Their leadership and dedication to youth programs and initiatives have made a lasting impact," said Aaron McRann, CEO of the Community Foundation of South Okanagan Similkameen.

"By establishing and making this significant contribution to their community fund, they’ve further strengthened an incredible resource that will support local youth for generations to come. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the SCSS for their vision, generosity, and unwavering commitment to our community."