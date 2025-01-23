Summerland museum hosting exhibit on local wild biodiversity, featuring nature walk with ecologist

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society file photo

If you're keen on learning more about nature, head to the Summerland museum next month for their temporary exhibit.

"Field Notes: the Wild Biodiversity of Summerland" will be opening on Saturday, Feb. 22.

The museum shared that they will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and have limited spots available for the exhibit opening event.

From 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., attendees can which join local ecologist and writer Don Gayton for a nature walk to complement the exhibit.

Send an email to [email protected] if you're interested in attending the walk.