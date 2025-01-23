More jail time for South Okanagan prolific offender caught driving without license

Photo: Castanet

A South Okanagan prolific offender will do some more jail time after pleading guilty of driving while prohibited.

Josef Bretislav Pavlik, born in 1982, appeared in Penticton Provincial Court Wednesday.

Court heard that he had been caught driving with no active license in Oct. 2023, and April and June 2024, in the South Okanagan.

Pavlik had previously been banned from driving and has a lengthy criminal history, including a conviction in 2022 for a 2019 break-and-enter and assault incident.

For these most recent charges, Pavlik was sentenced to a 90 day intermittent sentence, meaning he will report to jail only on weekends.

Pavlik is also facing charges of theft, breaking and entering and breaching his release order, which will be addressed at a court date in February. The details of those alleged incidents were not shared in court on Wednesday.