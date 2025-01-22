Apex Freestyle Snowboard Club celebrates podium finishes at Snowboard provincial tournament at Big White

Photo: Josh Shulman

The Apex Freestyle Snowboard Club saw some incredible success at last weekend's BC Snowboard provincial Snowboardcross series event, which took place at Big White Resort.

Program director and head coach Josh Shulman shared that the team competed in two races over the course of the weekend.

"SBX racing is similar to BMX racing and skicross. Four racers at a time charge down the track in a race to the finish line. The action is fast paced and intense," he added.

"This event brought more than 10 teams and over 100 racers from around B.C. including Silverstar, Revelstoke, Rossland, Sun Peaks, the Vancouver area, Whistler and even a club from California, to Big White to race on a fast SBX track."

The Apex club brought four athletes to race in three different categories, including Nathan Hamm in Mens U13, Stone Shulman and Chase Giesbrecht in Mens U15 and Hailey Zednai in Womens U18.

Zednai won gold on Saturday and Sunday, while Hamm won bronze on Saturday and Sunday and Giesbrecht won bronze on Sunday.

"This coming weekend our slopestyle team heads up to Big White to take part in the BCSnowboard provincial slopestyle series," Shulman said.

"If you have a young snowboarder in your household who's keen to find a fun pack of other shredders to rip with or maybe even interested in competing, throw our club an email and let's get them involved."

Reach out over email at [email protected] or for more info or to register for any club programs, head over to their website here.

Photo: Josh Shulman