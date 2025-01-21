JoJo Mason to headline Peach Fest country night

Photo: Contributed/JoJo Mason

Penticton Peach Festival has announced that JoJo Mason will headline its Tim Hortons Country Night this upcoming summer.

Peach Fest is a free five-day entertainment spectacular that is signature to the South Okanagan, capping off each day with a live music show on the main stage at Okanagan Lake Park, each with a different theme.

JoJo Mason is an up-and-coming country star that will headlining Thursday, Aug. 7.

"We are beyond thrilled to have JoJo Mason headline Tim Hortons Country Night at the Peach Festival this year,” said Alysha Forrest, entertainment director of the Penticton Peach Festival, in a press release.

“JoJo is a powerhouse talent with a unique sound that blends country and soul in a way that truly resonates with audiences. His dynamic performances make him the perfect fit for our festival, and we’re so excited to see the crowd light up at the Peters Bros. stage this August.”

Fans might know his recent successful singles "Better On You" and "Bottom Shelf."

Peach Fest 2025 takes place Aug. 6 to 10. More headlining acts and entertainment attractions will be announced in coming weeks.

YouTube JoJo Mason