Penticton contractor facing lawsuits in the millions sees second business tied up in legal trouble

A Penticton-based construction company facing numerous legal battles now has another business in the mix, after being alleged to have missed payments on a company buyout.

Okanagan Extreme Home Builders (OEHB) and its owner Jason Stutzke have been served with continuous lawsuits for more than a year and have already been ordered to pay some debt claims against them.

At the end of November, Stutzke was ordered to pay close to $3 million for an unpaid mortgage and building materials.

The company owner has been alleged to have misappropriated funds to pay for the construction of his own home while contractors have claimed they were left completely unpaid for projects, and homeowners report facing liens on their homes.

Castanet first reported on the legal predicament in January of 2024. Since then, the number of alleged unpaid claims involving Stutzke has mounted, and they are sitting at an estimated $9 million.

Now, a pair of Penticton residents are claiming that Stutzke still owes them for purchasing a company they sold to him in 2020 for $287,403, which they understood to be paid out in monthly instalments.

Joseph and Nada Vunak filed a notice of civil claim on Jan. 16, claiming they owned and operated a cabinet company called Medallion Kitchen Cabinets Manufacturing for 30 years.

They say they entered into an agreement on July 8, 2020 with Stutzke, to purchase the shares.

They allege that starting in March of 2021 and continuing on in April until June of that year, Stutzke failed to pay four instalments. Payment continued thereafter with those four remaining still outstanding.

Then in October and November of 2024, Stutzke allegedly failed to pay again, which led to five payments being outstanding, amounting to $94,257.85.

They claim Stutzke has failed to pay any amount towards the balance due.

According to recent court filings, the Vunaks are seeking the $94K, along with damages for breach of contract, costs of the legal action and other unspecified relief.

Stutzke's name is on the most recent business licence for Medallion, which was issued by the City of Penticton on June 20, 2024, registered at 2490 Government Street.

Medallion was referenced as being owned by Stutzke in a payment dispute between a Penticton homeowner, Randall Browning, and Stutzke, but this appears to be the first civil claim filed against the Medallion business specifically.

To date, Stutzke's lawyer has submitted a notice of withdrawal on two court cases, including a case against him involving his alleged defaulted mortgage.

None of the allegations in the lawsuits have yet been proven in court, and all named parties have a right to respond with countersuits should they choose to do so.